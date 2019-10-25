PINPOINT TRAFFIC BLOG: Lincoln Bridge Work Expected to Cause Delays

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) – A bridge repair project in Lincoln has DOT officials asking drivers to slow their speeds and plan for a longer commute.

The traffic advisory is related to a new traffic pattern change on Rte. 146 North at Rte. 116 (George Washington Highway) that recently went into effect.

Repairs are being made to the Louisquisset Pike Bridge costing $14.5 point million.

Here’s what you can expect:

Northbound side of the bridge replaced first

Traffic shifted onto the off-ramp to Rte. 116 – lanes narrowed and the ramp expanded

Demolition in early December on northbound bridge

Rte 116 will be closed in both directions during demolition

The demolition and replacement of the southbound bridge will take place in summer 2020 with completion by the end of 2021.

If you are not familiar with this area of the state, its a busy roadway, carrying nearly 47,000 vehicles a day – so with the construction underway plan for delays.

