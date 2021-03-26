PINPOINT TRAFFIC BLOG: I-95 changes in Providence & long-term on-ramp closure

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Providence commuters dealing with new lane shifts happening in the capital city.

Crews creating shifting traffic to the left on Interstate 95 North between Exits 21 and 23. The DOT says this is the first of several lane shifts.

The change is part of the $265 million dollar Viaduct Project. No delays are expected but the Rhode Island Department of Transportation cautions that lanes will be narrow with moving construction vehicles and equipment in the work zone.

In North Smithfield, RIDOT will close the on-ramp from Route 104 to Route 146 South for approximately six months starting on March 26th.

There’s also a new lane split for Route 146 South in this area with traffic down to a single lane in both directions. During this time, oversized trucks are being detoured – using Exit 11 for Route 104 and follow a detour using Route 104 North and Route 146A South to return to Route 146 South.

A two-day closure of Route 104 – starts on Monday, March 29th at 8 P.M. to allow for bridge demolition.