PINPOINT TRAFFIC BLOG: I-295 paving project could impact your commute

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – A heads up on roadwork happening on I-295 that will continue to affect your commute.

On Sunday, June 13th, RIDOT will start paving I-295 and Route 5 in Johnston. The work is expected to be complete by the end of the week.

Motorists can expect a rough driving surface until paving is finished.

The following week, on June 16, RIDOT will close Greenville Avenue at the I-295 overpass for two consecutive nights for resurfacing.

The overnight closures will take place from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night. Westbound traffic will use the I-295 north on-ramp, get off at Exit 12a (Route 44/Putnam Pike), and use I-295 south to Exit 10 to get back to Greenville Avenue.

If you are heading East, traffic will be directed to use I-295 south, get off at Exit 9C to Route 6/Hartford Avenue and use I-295 north to Exit 10 to Greenville Avenue.

The Greenville Ave. bridge is 50 years-old and carries 78,000 vehicles per day, according to the DOT.

The $16.5 million project is expected to finish in fall 2022.