PINPOINT TRAFFIC BLOG: East Greenwich drivers detoured due to bridge work

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) – The wintry weather earlier this week pumping the brakes on some construction projects in our area.

In East Greenwich, crews working the remainder of the week during the overnight hours on the Division Street Bridge.

The work prompting the closure of Exit 9 on 95 South to Route 4. The closure sending nighttime commuters on a brief detour to Exit 8 (Route 2/South County Trail).

Drivers heading north on Route 4 were unaffected by the overnight closures. The $22.9 million bridge project will replace the bridge deck that carries Division Street over Route 4.

The bridge work started back in August of 2019. Completion expected in fall of 2022.

