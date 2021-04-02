PINPOINT TRAFFIC BLOG: Changes on I-295 underway for nearly 5 months

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) – Lane closures on Interstate 295 will be underway for the next several months.

According to the Rhode Island Department of Transportation, the closures are part of a $16.2 million, bridge preservation project.

The initial phase of the project requires the closure of the right travel lane of I-295 in both directions just north of exit 12 (Route 44) seen here on the pinpoint news tracker. The closure will be in place for the next five months.

In addition, Mountaindale Road under the bridge could see lane closures in place on weekdays. Work also beginning on the bridge carrying Route 116 (George Washington Highway) over I-295.

Lane closures on Route 116 would be limited to overnight hours. Overnight closures of lanes on I-295 are possible.