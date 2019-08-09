PINPOINT TRAFFIC BLOG: Changes Coming to Your I-295 Commute

JOHNSTON, R.I (WPRI) – A new traffic pattern on Interstate 295 will have things looking a bit different this weekend.

The work starting on Friday night will create a new lane shift, pushing traffic to the right on I-295 North in Johnston between Scituate and Hartford Avenues.

The shift is part of the $42.6 million-project rehabbing four bridges that carry I-295 at the Route 6 interchange at Exit 9.

Each structure is nearly 50 years-old and carries about 76,000 vehicles a day.

A similar lane shift heading south on Interstate 295 is expected in early September.

