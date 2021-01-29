PINPOINT TRAFFIC BLOG: Changes coming to your commute near Warwick Mall

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – It will be a relatively quiet construction scene in Warwick over the weekend, but starting Monday, February 1st things will be changing.

The Department of Transportation will shift travel lanes on Route 5 (Greenwich Avenue) near Knight Street over by the Warwick Mall, for reconstruction of the Pontiac Bridge. The bridge carries commuters over the Pawtuxet River.

Traffic will shift onto the northbound lanes, so demolition can begin. Travel lanes will also reduce from two lanes to one in both directions at the bridge.

The change will be in place for roughly eight months. Officials say work on the opposite side of the bridge is scheduled to begin in February 2022.

The work is not expected to cause any major delays. The $19.9 million project will also include improvements to Route 5 such as new sidewalks, curbs, signals and others.

Project completion expected summer 2023.

