PINPOINT TRAFFIC BLOG: Bridge Work Restricting Access to East Bay

BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) – Bridge construction on a crucial access road leading to the heart of Bristol could soon bring headaches to drivers.

The initial plan to fully close the Silver Creek Bridge was met with resistance from locals, according to DOT officials. There was concern over the negative impact a road closure would have on businesses.

The revised plan closes the northbound travel lane only on Hope Street at the bridge, starting on Monday, March 2.

Crews will demolish and replace a portion of the structure over the next several months with traffic down to a single lane until mid-June.

Here’s your detour while construction is underway.

Through traffic: Take Metacom Avenue (Route 136) to Chestnut Street

Local traffic: Turn onto Hope Street using Franklin Street, High Street and Bayview Avenue to connect with the Metacom avenue detour route

Southbound traffic will not be affected



Two-way traffic will be restored in time for Bristol 4th of July parade activities. A second closure is scheduled for July 6th.

The project is scheduled for completion fall 2020.

