PINPOINT TRAFFIC BLOG: Bridge Work Finally Underway After Abrupt Closure 2 Years Ago

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – It’s been 2 years since officials abruptly closed a bridge in Providence, due to its deteriorating conditions and now the repair project on the Hawkins Street Bridge is finally underway.

The crumbling structure carries Hawkins Street over the West River between Branch Ave. and Corliss Park.

The first phase of the project currently underway involves utility and landscape work scheduled to continue into the early winter months.

Come springtime, work is really expected to heat up – with demolition and reconstruction plans. The entire project is expected to wrap up summer of 2021.

According to the the National Bridge Inventory Database, the bridge, which was built in the 1950’s, was reconstructed in 1990. When open, the bridge carries 9,600 vehicles daily.

The City of Providence and the RI Department of Transportation are sharing the cost of the 4.7 million bridge repair project.

