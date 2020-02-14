PINPOINT TRAFFIC BLOG: Big Changes Coming to Your Providence Commute

Live Now
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Big changes will soon be affecting your commute into Providence.

Starting Tuesday, February 18th, RIDOT will be permanently closing the Tobey St. on-ramp to Route 6 West.

The deteriorating bridge is one of seven structurally deficient bridges being replaced as part of the Route 6/10 interchange project.

So, if this change affects you – here’s a peak at your detour.

Drivers will continue heading west on Broadway, take a right onto Harris Ave, then turn around and hop onto Route 6.

Over the next two years – a new Tobey Street bridge will carry two-way traffic between the Federal Hill and Olneyville neighborhoods – providing access to a new service road.

It also will carry a new bike path. No major delays are expected.

Melissa Sardelli (msardelli@wpri.com) is the Pinpoint Traffic Reporter for WPRI 12 and FOX Providence. If you have a traffic concern or question reach out to me on Twitter @MelissaSardelli or find me on Facebook. 

