Phase 2 of Newport Pell Bridge rehab project to begin next week

JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Permanent lane closures and a reduced speed limit will go into effect Monday as rehabilitation work continues on the Newport Pell Bridge.

The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA) said the project is entering Phase II, during which approximately 4,500 feet of the bridge deck will be replaced.

According to the RITBA, travel speeds will be reduced to 25 mph on the bridge during construction, which will take place day and night.

In addition, the agency will deploy a shifting traffic pattern during this phase in hopes of reducing delays during rush hour. Using a movable barrier, two lanes will be kept open in the direction of heaviest traffic: 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. heading into Newport and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. heading out of Newport.

During those times, there will be one lane open in the opposite direction, the RITBA said, and during non-rush hours, travel will be reduced to one lane in both directions.

Overwide (width exceeding 8 feet, 6 inches) and overweight (gross vehicle weight over 80,000 pounds) trucks are prohibited from crossing the bridge during this phase of the project.