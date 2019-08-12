Pack your patience: Phase 2 of Newport Pell Bridge project underway

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Anyone who travels the Newport Pell Bridge will want to leave some extra time for the foreseeable future.

Phase two of the deck replacement project on the Newport Pell Bridge got underway Monday morning. During the work, officials said permanent lane closures will be in place and the speed limit will be reduced to 25 mph during construction times.

Extended Lane Closures-Daily lane shifts will include 2 inbound lanes eastbound for the morning commute and 2 open lanes westbound for the afternoon/evening commute.

According to Rhode Island Transit and Bridge Authority officials, Phase 2 of this project includes the hydro demolition work and replacement of the bridge deck.

Although the lane closures and reduced speed limit will happen during the day and evening commutes, a new traffic pattern will be put into place during rush hour.

RITBA said it has been working closely and coordinating with the RI Department of Transportation. After completion of this contract, RITBA will delay further work on the replacement of the bridge deck as RIDOT will then begin its major renovations to the ramps and access to the bridge in Newport, RITBA officials said.

The Newport Pell Bridge, which carries Route 138 East and West, spans about 11,000 feet in length, connecting Newport with Jamestown.