WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Traffic is backed up on I-95 after a pair of crashes in Warwick during Tuesday morning’s commute.

Just before 6 a.m., the R.I. Department of Transportation (RIDOT) reported crashes on both the northbound and southbound lanes near Exit 27.

RIDOT said a crash with a truck rollover on the northbound lanes is causing the left and left-center lanes to be blocked.

The left lane is also blocked on the southbound side due to a separate crash.

No word on any injuries or what led up to the crashes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.