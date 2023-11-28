WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Traffic is backed up on I-95 after a pair of crashes in Warwick during Tuesday morning’s commute.
Just before 6 a.m., the R.I. Department of Transportation (RIDOT) reported crashes on both the northbound and southbound lanes near Exit 27.
RIDOT said a crash with a truck rollover on the northbound lanes is causing the left and left-center lanes to be blocked.
The left lane is also blocked on the southbound side due to a separate crash.
No word on any injuries or what led up to the crashes.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.