Oxford Street Bridge completed early and under budget

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Those who regularly commute on Oxford Street in Providence will soon no longer have to take a detour.

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) announced Thursday the Oxford Street Bridge replacement project has been completed ahead of schedule — and under budget.

The replacement was projected to cost nearly $11 million, according to RIDOT Director Peter Alviti, but instead came in $500,00 under budget.

“This is a great testament to the kind of management that we have on these projects,” Alviti said.

Alviti said roughly 160,000 vehicles cross the bridge — which carries I-95 over Oxford Street — each day.

The bridge was in tough shape before the restoration began earlier this year, according to Alviti.

He calls the Oxford Bridge a critical piece of infrastructure.

“We knew working on this busy part of the highway was going to be a challenge,” Alviti said. “The design-build team on this created a methodology of accelerated construction using premanufactured concrete deck and beam combinations.”

The plan allowed them to install both the bridge deck and the supporting beams at the same time, eliminating an extra phase of the project.

“Basically, they were able to replace this bridge one lane at a time in less than two months,” Alviti said.

Four years ago, Alviti said less than 50% of projects were being completed on time and on budget.

So far this year, more than 90% of the projects are being completed on time or ahead of schedule and are either on budget or under budget.