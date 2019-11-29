Overnight detours planned for Route 6 next week

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Traffic on Route 6 in Providence will be diverted for a few hours in two locations as work continues on the Woonasquatucket Bridge.

From midnight to 5 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 2, the westbound side of the highway will be closed at the Hartford Avenue exit, according to the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT). Drivers will be directed to use the Killingly Street off-ramp then continue back onto Route 6.

On Tuesday, a similar closure will be in effect from midnight to 5 a.m. near the Killingly Street exit on Route 6 East. During that time, drivers will be detoured to Hartford Avenue and back onto the highway.

RIDOT noted that the timing of the bridgework is weather-dependent and said while delays are possible, they’re not expected due to the lower traffic volume during the overnight hours.