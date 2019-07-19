Northbound lanes on I-95 will be shifted Friday night

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Drivers heading through Providence will notice a traffic pattern change on I-95 starting Friday night.

According to the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT), the northbound lanes of the highway will split between Exits 18 and 19 (Thurbers Avene and Allens Avenue, respectively) with one lane on the right and three on the left.

RIDOT Director Peter Alviti urged drivers to stay in their lanes as they travel through the work zone.

The change is being made so RIDOT can replace the Oxford Street Bridge, which carries I-95 over South Providence. The $10.8 million project is expected to be finished by mid- to late September and until then, the traffic patterns will shift approximately every one to two weeks, according to Alviti.

The next lane shift is planned for Friday, July 26. RIDOT says northbound lanes will split so there are two lanes on the left and two on the right while on the southbound side, there will be three lanes to the left and two to the right.

During that time, southbound drivers will not be able to use the Thurbers Avenue exit, according to RIDOT. They will instead have to take Exit 19. Alviti said that diversion should last no longer than a week.

Drivers should expect some delays but Alviti said he hopes that implementing the changes over the weekend will help alleviate traffic come Monday morning.