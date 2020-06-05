New lane split coming to I-95 South in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Drivers heading through Providence on I-95 will notice a new traffic pattern in the area of Exit 19 (Eddy Street) starting Friday morning.

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) said the lane split will be installed Thursday night and remain in place for two months to make room for bridge maintenance and repair.

The current configuration has three lanes to the left, but that will change to one lane on the left and two on the right. RIDOT urges drivers to stay in their lane through the split.