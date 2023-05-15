PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — There’s a new bridge connecting I-95 North to Route 146 in Providence.

Both lanes accessing the new bridge at Exit 38A officially opened Monday a 5 a.m., according to the R.I. Department of Transportation (RIDOT).

Additional signage has been placed in the area for clarification.

Lanes were narrowed and one of the two lanes was closed over the weekend while crews moved the bridge into place.

Next, RIDOT will demolish the old bridge and build lanes for a new road on I-95 North, which will separate all on and off-ramp traffic between Atwells Avenue and the State Offices exit.

That road is expected to open by the end of the year.

The bridge installation is part of the $265 million I-95 North Viaduct project. The entire project is expected to be completed in 2025.