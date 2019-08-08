More lane shifts coming to I-95 in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) continues work on the Oxford Street Bridge in Providence, the next step in a series of lane changes on I-95 will go into effect starting Friday night.

The changes will take place on both sides of the highway between Exit 18 (Thurbers Avenue) and the I-195 interchange, according to RIDOT.

The split on I-95 North will be removed and all travel lanes will shift to the right. On the southbound side, there will be one lane to the left of the split and four to the right.

RIDOT says to give yourself some extra travel time—especially during rush hours—and urges drivers to stay in their lanes through the construction zone.

The traffic pattern changes have allowed construction crews to replace the bridge deck one lane at a time.

The southbound lane split will be removed next week, according to RIDOT, then all lanes will shift to the right in both directions into late September.