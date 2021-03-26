Lane shifts begin on I-95 North for Providence Viaduct construction

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Drivers will start noticing some changes on I-95 northbound through Providence.

The R.I. Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will begin construction on its $265 million Providence Viaduct Northbound Project on Friday with many lane shifts between Exit 21 and Exit 23.

No changes will take place on the southbound side until late April.

RIDOT says they don’t anticipate any travel delays during this part of the project, but lanes will be narrow.

The goal of the project is to alleviate the congestion as drivers merge onto I-95 North from I-195, while others try to switch lanes to take one of the Providence exits. RIDOT says they want to build infrastructure that can accommodate the volume of traffic passing through the area daily.

Construction expected on the project this spring and summer includes:

Start demolition of the old Viaduct southbound, which is located between northbound and southbound traffic. This will start the week of March 28.

Perform bridge preservation work on the Atwells Avenue, Park Street, Ashburton Street and Charles Street bridges beginning in stages from late March through the summer.

Construct a new bridge for Route 146 North over I-95 starting in April.

Begin replacement of the Smith Street Bridge which will include a lane shift and reduction in travel lanes from two to one in each direction, starting in June.

Start retaining wall construction and drainage installation on I-95 North between Exits 21 and 22, beginning in July.

12 News was at the groundbreaking for the project last August.

“Special thanks goes out to our congressional delegation for bringing home a $60.3 million infragrant,” RIDOT Director Peter Alviti said.

Lane closure information will continuously be updated on RIDOT’s website.

RIDOT says construction on the entire project will be completed in 2025.