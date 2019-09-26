Lane closures on Route 4 this weekend as bridge replacement begins

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Traffic will get tight on Route 4 over Lafayette Road in North Kingstown starting Friday night but it’s all for drivers’ benefit, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) says.

The Lafayette Road Bridge has to be replaced and as a result, RIDOT must take the route down to one lane in each direction between the Route 102 interchange and Oak Hill Road from Friday night through Monday morning.

RIDOT says they’ll be utilizing the “accelerated bridge construction” method that’s been used successfully used to replace other deficient bridges around the state. Crews will build the new bridge next to the old one, tear down the old one, slide in the new, and connect it up. The slide-in method usually takes 72 hours, including paving.

The Lafayette Road Bridge was built in 1988, RIDOT said Thursday, and is worn down.

The northbound side will be replaced this weekend while the southbound side will be taken care of next month, according to RIDOT.

Lafayette Road will also be closed during the weekend, prompting detours to (on the east side) Oak Hill Road, Rt. 1, and Ten Rod Road (Rt. 102), or (on the west side) Ten Rod Road, South County Trail (Rt. 2), and Hatchery Road.