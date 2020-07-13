Lane closures begin Friday on I-95, Route 37 in Warwick

Pattern of caution lights on road work. Waiting in traffic. Under construction.

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) announced Monday that another round of bridge rehabilitation work will begin later this week in Warwick.

Starting on Friday, July 17, portions of I-95 South and Route 37 West will be temporarily closed, which RIDOT said could result in travel delays. The agency advised planning for additional travel time, and urged drivers to take it slow through work zones.

On I-95 South, the left lane will be closed just prior to Exit 14, leaving three lanes open for the duration of the two-month project, according to RIDOT.

On Route 37 West, lanes will shift to the right and be reduced to two where the roadway passes over Jefferson Boulevard, between Post Road and the I-95 interchange, RIDOT said, and the on-ramp from Post Road will also have a lane reduction.

RIDOT said those lane closures are expected to last about 18 months.