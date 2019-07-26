I-95 splitting again for new bridge; stay in your lane, RIDOT advises

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The ride north and south on Interstate 95 is once again being split up in Providence, but the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is trying to make sure drivers don’t get confused.

The changes are being made near Exit 18 (Thurbers Avenue) and the I-195 interchange, all in aid of rehabilitating the Oxford Street Bridge in South Providence.

The I-95 configuration is being adjusted this weekend in both directions, RIDOT said Friday. Northbound, there’ll be two lanes on either side of the lane split. Southbound, it’ll be three lanes on the left and two on the right. That configuration will be in effect for a week.

RIDOT: The Phases of the Oxford Street Lane Splits »

It also means southbound traffic can’t use Exit 18; only I-195 West drivers will be able to access it.

All travel lanes continue through the work zone. Do not stop or change lanes.

Rush hours may experience backups due to the changes.

The project is expected to be finished by mid- to late September.