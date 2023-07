CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The ramp that takes drivers from I-95 North to Route 10 in Cranston is currently closed due to a fuel spill on the highway, according to RIDOT.

Additional crews from RIDOT and the DEM were called to the area of Exit 33 to help with the cleanup, the agency said.

RIDOT’s live camera shows traffic is slowed down, but still flowing on I-95.

12 News is working to gather more information. Check back for updates.