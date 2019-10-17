Gano Street off-ramp to reopen by Friday morning commute

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Starting on Friday, drivers will once again be able to directly access the East Side of Providence by way of I-195 West.

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) announced Thursday that it would be reopening the Gano Street off-ramp (Exit 3) overnight. It’s expected to be ready by the morning commute.

The off-ramp was closed more than a year ago so RIDOT could repair the structurally deficient Washington Street Bridge, which carries traffic from East Providence over the Seekonk River. Drivers were directed to instead use Exit 2 to South Main Street.

In late July, RIDOT proposed closing the Gano Street exit for good, saying it was a direct cause of the extensive rush-hour backups on I-195 West. Area business owners raised concerns, saying the closure had affected their bottom lines, and urged the state to reconsider. RIDOT did just that and last week announced plans to temporarily reopen the off-ramp.

RIDOT says the exit will remain open while the agency conducts traffic studies of the immediate area and develops a new plan to rehabilitate the Washington Bridge. Citing a preliminary traffic review that showed two-thirds of drivers using the ramp were bound for destinations closer to the Wayland Square and College Hill areas, RIDOT has suggested adding a new off-ramp before the river, which would reroute traffic to the Henderson Expressway by way of Waterfront Drive in East Providence.

Since the Henderson Bridge is also slated to undergo rehabilitation next spring, the two projects would be coordinated in an effort to minimize disruptions of both highway and local traffic, according to RIDOT.

The agency says it’s still awaiting word on its application for a $25 million grant that would be used to retool those ramps.