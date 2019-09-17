1  of  3
Chain-reaction crash on I-95 halts evening commute in Warwick

Sent in via Report!It

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Traffic came to a standstill on I-95 North Tuesday after a series of crashes interrupted the evening commute.

The crashes occurred around 4 p.m. in a construction zone near Exit 10 in Warwick.

Rhode Island State Police Sgt. Greg Cunningham tells Eyewitness News there were 10 cars involved in total, six of which have since been towed from the scene.

Cunningham said there were three separate crashes that occurred on the stretch of highway. The first involved five cars, the second involved three cars and the third involved two cars.

Two people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Providence

