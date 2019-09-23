Braga Bridge inspection, cleaning is cutting 3 lanes down to 2

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Your ride may see some slight delays if you have to take I-195’s Braga Bridge over the Taunton River the next couple weeks during late mornings and early afternoons.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is closing the right-hand travel lane each direction for some routine inspection of the bridge and cleaning of drains.

The work starts on Monday, Sept. 23, and will run 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day for about two weeks, depending on the weather.

MassDOT says police details will be at the worksites, waving drivers to get out of the right lanes, and said drivers should expect delays—and should reduce their speed.