Additional lane shifts on I-95 for Providence Viaduct construction

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — You may start noticing some changes on I-95 in Providence that could impact your commute starting Thursday night.

As part of the ongoing $265 million Providence Viaduct Northbound Project, the R.I. Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will implement new lane shifts for portions of I-95 North and South in Providence.

All travel lanes on I-95 in the area of the Smith and Charles streets overpass will shift to the left. Changes for the southbound lanes will take place Thursday night and changes for the northbound lanes will take place Friday night.

There will be lane closures for this to be done on both nights from 9 p.m. to 5 p.m. These changes will provide space for the continued construction of a new bridge for 146 North, which is also part of the Viaduct project.

There will also be a barrier placement at Exit 23 to stop any last-minute lane changes at the split, which will now be defined by pavement markings. RIDOT says drivers should not slow down or suddenly change lanes at the split, as this unsafe behavior will cause traffic delays and could lead to a crash.

In addition to replacing the nearly 1,300-foot long I-95 North Viaduct, the project will rebuild ten additional bridges, many of which are of critical safety concern. It also will correct inefficiencies, congestion, and safety issues along this part of I-95.

The Viaduct carries more than 220,000 vehicles per day over numerous local roads and highway ramps, Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor, and the Woonasquatucket River.

It is the busiest section of I-95 in Rhode Island and one of the most heavily trafficked highway bridges on the East Coast, according to RIDOT.

12 News was at the groundbreaking for the project last August.

Lane closure information will continuously be updated on RIDOT’s website.

RIDOT says construction on the entire project will be completed in 2025.