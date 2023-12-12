PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The abrupt closure of I-195 West heading into Providence has caused considerable travel impacts around the area.

The R.I. Department of Transportation announced the closure Monday night, saying it had to happen to make emergency repairs on the Washington Bridge. As a result, drivers are being diverted off the highway and through East Providence, leading to significant backups.

I-195 East is also impacted, since RIDOT has reduced it by two lanes. The plan, they said, is to eventually use those lanes for westbound traffic.

