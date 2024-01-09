EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s been almost a month since the Washington Bridge closure, and surrounding communities are still dealing with significant traffic delays.
East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva said the city is implementing a series of traffic changes to alleviate congestion at the on-ramp to I-195.
The following changes are expected to go into effect Tuesday or Wednesday, weather dependent:
- Warren Ave westbound from Slocum Street/I-195 East off-ramp will be converted to two lanes going west towards Broadway. One lane will be a right turn only towards the 195 West on-ramp. The other lane will be for left turns or through traffic only. The RIDOT will be relining the road.
- A traffic control officer (Police/Civilian) will be at the intersection of Broadway and Warren Ave controlling the traffic flow and preventing motorists from blocking the box.
- Grosvenor Ave westbound at Broadway will be a Right turn only during designated hours 7-9 a.m. and 4-6 p.m. in the morning and evening rush hours.
- Do Not Block the box signage and road markings will be placed at the Broadway and Grosvenor intersection.
- A traffic control officer (Police/Civilian) will be at the intersection of Broadway and Grosvenor controlling the traffic flow and preventing motorists from blocking the box.
- Hull Street at Grosvenor will be closed to through traffic and only local/residents will be allowed to enter Hull Street southbound. This will help prevent motorists from using Baker and Agnes Streets as a shortcut and bypass to Broadway which contributes to additional gridlock.
- Markings and signs will be placed at Orchard Street at Broadway reminding motorists to not block that intersection.