EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s been almost a month since the Washington Bridge closure, and surrounding communities are still dealing with significant traffic delays.

East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva said the city is implementing a series of traffic changes to alleviate congestion at the on-ramp to I-195.

The following changes are expected to go into effect Tuesday or Wednesday, weather dependent:

Warren Ave westbound from Slocum Street/I-195 East off-ramp will be converted to two lanes going west towards Broadway. One lane will be a right turn only towards the 195 West on-ramp. The other lane will be for left turns or through traffic only. The RIDOT will be relining the road.

A traffic control officer (Police/Civilian) will be at the intersection of Broadway and Warren Ave controlling the traffic flow and preventing motorists from blocking the box.

Grosvenor Ave westbound at Broadway will be a Right turn only during designated hours 7-9 a.m. and 4-6 p.m. in the morning and evening rush hours.

Do Not Block the box signage and road markings will be placed at the Broadway and Grosvenor intersection.

A traffic control officer (Police/Civilian) will be at the intersection of Broadway and Grosvenor controlling the traffic flow and preventing motorists from blocking the box.

Hull Street at Grosvenor will be closed to through traffic and only local/residents will be allowed to enter Hull Street southbound. This will help prevent motorists from using Baker and Agnes Streets as a shortcut and bypass to Broadway which contributes to additional gridlock.

Markings and signs will be placed at Orchard Street at Broadway reminding motorists to not block that intersection.