PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Traffic slowed to a standstill Thursday on I-95 South in Providence after the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) had to close an off-ramp for about an hour.

RIDOT initially said it had to shut down Exit 37 (Memorial Boulevard) for “emergency repairs,” but spokesperson Charles St. Martin later clarified that it was for routine maintenance.

The closure caused backups on the highway, as well as Route 6 East.

The ramp reopened around 1:15 p.m., according to RIDOT.

The closure comes as RIDOT continues to make emergency repairs on the westbound side of the Washington Bridge, which necessitated a months-long closure that started in mid-December. Travel on I-195 has been reduced to two lanes in each direction on the bridge.