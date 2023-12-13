EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Traffic has been top of mind for many this week after the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) shut down a section of I-195 West for emergency bridge repairs.

See the latest on the Washington Bridge project and its impacts in the video above.

To get a real-time look at the conditions in your area before hitting the road, check out the real-time traffic cameras available on RIDOT’s website:

Live Cameras: I-195 West