PINPOINT TRAFFIC BLOG: Weight Restrictions Underway for N. K. Bridge

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) – A weight limit for a bridge in North Kingstown is detouring drivers carrying a heavy load.

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation recently implemented a 20- ton weight limit on the Davisville Bridge.

The structure carries over 5,200 vehicles daily on Devils Foot Road over Amtrak’s northeast corridor.

Drivers here’s what you need to know:

A detour is now underway for large vehicles headed this way. Drivers can take Route 403 or School Street to Post Road and then to Frenchtown Road as a detour. The detour will delay commuters by a bit, so add some extra time to your drive.

The bridge is only 13 years old but has shown signs of a defect in its concrete structure. So, what about repairs?

RIDOT says the department will continue to evaluate the bridge and schedule repairs after further review.

Melissa Sardelli (msardelli@wpri.com) is the Pinpoint Traffic Reporter for WPRI 12 and FOX Providence. If you have a traffic concern or question reach out to me on Twitter @MelissaSardelli or find me on Facebook.