PINPOINT TRAFFIC BLOG: Roadwork on Rte. 6 in Full Swing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Roadwork on Route 6 is in full swing with the recent completion of another project and several others scheduled over the next couple years.

RIDOT recently resurfaced a 3.5 mile stretch of Route 6 from Route 101 to Route 102 in Scituate.

According to DOT Director Peter Alviti, the deteriorating condition of the roadway is one of the worst in the state and a source of constant headaches.

The project is the latest in a series of projects in Johnston and Scituate including work on:

Hartford Ave. from Killingly St. to Atwood Ave.

Route 6 from I-295 in Johnston to Danielson Pike in Scituate

Route 6 from Danielson Pike to Route 101 in Scituate

Route 101 from Route 6 to Route 102 in Scituate

And that’s not it!

Starting in late 2020, early 2021 – more projects are planned for Route 6 including safety improvements on Route 6 in Scituate and Foster near Route 94 and Cucumber Hill Road.

In 2024, RIDOT will resurface the Foster section of Route 6 from Route 102 to the CT state line.

In Scituate, repairs will be made to Danielson Pike from Route 116 to Route 102.

The road repair projects are all part of the Rhodeworks program aimed to repair structurally deficient bridges in the Ocean State.

So – how much will all this cost?

The resurfacing of Route 6 from Route 101 to Route 102 in Scituate was an $8.1 million project. It was completed approximately $250,000 under budget.

The combined investment of all previous segment repairs is $24.4 million.

The cost of the future projects starting in 2020, estimated to cost $15.7 million.

Melissa Sardelli (msardelli@wpri.com) is the Pinpoint Traffic Reporter for WPRI 12 and FOX Providence. If you have a traffic concern or question reach out to me on Twitter @MelissaSardelli or find me on Facebook.