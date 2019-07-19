PINPOINT TRAFFIC BLOG: I-95 Lane-Split Restricts Exit Access, Delays Possible

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Your summertime commute is often lighter with the kiddos out of school and many people taking vacations – but with lower traffic volumes, more construction often follows.

Heads up Providence drivers, traffic pattern changes are expected to cause some additional delays. Prepare for lane splits on I-95 North and South between Thurbers Ave. and Interstate 195.

The construction is all part of the 10.8 million dollar Oxford Street Bridge project.

On Friday, the DOT implemented a split-lane traffic configuration for both directions of interstate-95.

I-95 South commuters are now unable to access Exit 18. You can use Exit 19 (Eddy Street) or Exit 17 (Elmwood Ave.) as a detour.

If you are taking I-195 West to I-95 South you can still access Exit 18.

The traffic pattern in the area will change every one to two weeks during new deck installation.

Each week changes on I-95 North will be made on Friday nights and changes on I-95 South will be made on Saturday nights.

All split-lane configurations are scheduled to be complete by the end of August, with lane shifts scheduled to be removed by the end of September.

Melissa Sardelli (msardelli@wpri.com) is the Pinpoint Traffic Reporter for WPRI 12 and FOX Providence. If you have a traffic concern or question reach out to me on Twitter @MelissaSardelli or find me on Facebook.