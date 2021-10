PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Traffic is backed up in the area of Route 6 in Providence after a tractor-trailer tipped over Monday afternoon.

Rhode Island State Police say the crash took place on the eastbound side, just before the merge with Route 10 North.

As a result, all eastbound traffic on Route 6 is being detoured onto Route 10 South, according to police.

The cleanup is expected to take several hours, so commuters are urged to seek an alternate route if possible.