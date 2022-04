ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Traffic is backed up and moving slowly on I-295 after a tractor-trailer tipped over in Attleboro.

The crash happened on the northbound side of the highway at the end of the merger ramp, which is currently closed, according to MassDOT.

The cause of the crash is unclear at this time, and no injuries have been reported.

12 News has a crew in the area gathering information. Check back for updates.