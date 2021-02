WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A tractor-trailer tip-over on I-295 in Warwick is causing traffic backups during the evening commute.

The crash took place on the northbound side of the highway in the area of exit 1B, leaving all travel lanes blocked.

Crash, All Travel Lanes blocked on I-295 NB at Exit 1B (Rte. 2 North – Oaklawn/Warwick Mall) in Warwick — RIDOTNews (@RIDOTNews) February 26, 2021

It’s also disrupted travel on I-95 North near the Cowesett Road exit.

It’s unclear at this time if anyone was hurt in the crash.

12 News has a crew at the scene gathering information. Stay with us for updates on air and online.