PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Anyone driving on two local highways was met with travel delays Thursday morning, according to the R.I. Department of Transportation.

The two right lanes of I-95 North between Exit 20 in Providence and Exit 30 in Pawtucket were closed so crews could patch potholes.

In the meantime, Route 37 West in Warwick and Cranston was also under construction.

RIDOT said the left lane between Exits 2A and 1E would be closed until 1 p.m. Thursday.