Lane closures on I-95 scheduled for Friday night

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Those traveling on I-95 South in Providence Friday night will experience lane closures, according to the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT).

It’s part of work to implement a left lane shift over the Eddy Street Bridge, which is near the I-195 interchange and the Rhode Island Hospital campus.

RIDOT said the lane closures are scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. and last through 6 a.m. Saturday.

The left lane shift will remain in place until Spring 2020 — when the lanes will then shift to the right.

The work is part of a $12.7 million project to repair five bridges along I-95 in Providence.

RIDOT said it will address a number of bridge deficiencies and maintenance, including painting.

The project includes the Broad Street, Westminster Street, Washington Street and Broadway overpasses.

RIDOT said no full closures of these overpasses are planned, but lane closures are likely. None are scheduled to take place until next year.