PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An incident in Providence has forced police to shut down I-95 North, causing significant traffic backups during the morning commute.

All lanes on that side of the highway are currently closed in the area of Exit 18.

According to the R.I. Department of Transportation, the closure was due to a “medical emergency,” and there’s also a disabled vehicle in the left-center lane.

By 9 a.m., traffic was moving again, but there were still significant delays in both directions.