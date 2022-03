CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Some drivers may have to change their route to work in Cranston Friday morning.

Northbound traffic on part of Phenix Avenue is closed due to a water main break, according to Major Todd Patalano. Drivers will be detoured east on Curtis Street.

Crews have been working on the repairs since Thursday, Patalano added.

Only southbound traffic on Phenix Avenue will be allowed to pass through.

Delays are expected.