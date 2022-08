EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A car fire on the Henderson Bridge in East Providence halted traffic during the Tuesday morning commute.

The car erupted in flames just after 6:30 a.m. on the westbound lanes of the bridge. Traffic was at a standstill while crews worked to put the fire out.

Video sent in to 12 News showed heavy flames and smoke rising from the car.

No one was injured. The car has since been towed and traffic is moving across the bridge once again.