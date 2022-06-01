PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Some changes are in store for drivers in Providence who use Route 10 to get to Olneyville and Federal Hill.

On Wednesday, the ramp to Westminster Street will be temporarily replaced with a new off-ramp connecting to Broadway, according to the R.I. Department of Transportation (RIDOT).

The new ramp will be open by Wednesday afternoon and will still provide direct access to Olneyville Square by turning left at the end of the ramp.

RIDOT says drivers who are looking to get to Westminster Street can follow a detour by turning right and then right again onto Barton Street.

The current Westminster Street ramp will remain open until the end of the week as drivers get accustomed to the change. It will officially close on Friday.

The changes are part of the $410 million Route 6/10 Interchange Project, which is reconstructing the interchange within the existing highway’s right of way.

The 6/10 interchange has been carrying way above capacity, with 100,000 vehicles passing over it daily.

The entire project is slated for completion in 2023.

More information on the project, including detour maps, can be found here.