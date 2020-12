Pattern of caution lights on road work. Waiting in traffic. Under construction.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The lane split on I-95 North over Eddy Street will be removed on Thursday, according to the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT).

In place of the lane split between Exit 19 and Exit 20, all the lanes will be shifted to the right.

All of these shifts are scheduled to be removed in the spring 2021, and the work on the Eddy Street Bridge is planned to be completed in fall 2022.