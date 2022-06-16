NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Drivers who frequent Route 146 will soon notice traffic changes in both directions.

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation announced that starting Friday, June 17, lanes on the northbound side will be shifted to the right at the Mineral Spring Avenue and Charles Street overpasses.

Courtesy: RIDOT

Access to the on- and off-ramps will not be affected, according to RIDOT.

Then, on Saturday, June 18, lanes will be shifted in the same two locations on the southbound side.

RIDOT also noted that lane closures will be needed both nights between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. to set up the new traffic patterns.

Drivers are urged to drive cautiously through the work zones and expect travel delays.