Lane closures begin on Henderson Bridge

Courtesy of RIDOT

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The R.I. Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will begin lane closures on the Henderson Bridge Monday as part of its $84.4 million bridge replacement project in East Providence and Providence.

The following changes for the Henderson Expressway are expected:

  • The Henderson Expressway eastbound toward East Providence will be reduced from two lanes to one lane from the access road from Waterman Avenue in Providence to Massasoit Avenue in East Providence.
  • The Henderson Expressway westbound toward Providence just prior to South Angell Street in Providence will be reduced from two lanes to one lane.
  • Massasoit Avenue in East Providence in both directions will be reduced from two lanes to one lane at the Henderson Bridge interchange, between Wilmarth Avenue and Dexter Road.

The lane closures will allow RIDOT to build connector roads and other changes before the traffic shift on the bridge next month.

RIDOT says they will keep one lane in each direction on the southern side of the bridge, allowing them to demolish and rebuild the northern section.

This will be in place for approximately two years.

