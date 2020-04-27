I-95 South Exit 30 temporarily closed in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Exit 30 on Interstate 95 southbound is temporarily closed until late summer according to the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT).

The off-ramp is located close to the Massachusetts border in Pawtucket providing access to Roosevelt Avenue, East Street and parts of Pawtucket and Central Falls.

Motorists who need to take this exit will follow a detour using Exit 29 — Downtown Pawtucket — turn left at the end of the off-ramp and then follow Fountain Street northbound, RIDOT says.

Motorists should plan extra travel time to reach their destination during the temporary closure. RIDOT says Exit 30 carries about 3,400 vehicles per day at peak periods.