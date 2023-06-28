PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Fourth of July weekend is always a popular time to travel, but AAA believes this will be a record-setting year.

AAA’s projection shows more than 50 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home, an increase of two million from last year.

Whether you’re traveling, heading to the beach, or attending a parade or fireworks display, this guide has everything you need to plan ahead.

Jump to a section: Travel Tips | Weather Forecast | Fireworks, Parades & Other Events | Beach Information

Travel

On July 4, 2022, the national average for gas prices was $4.80 per gallon, according to AAA. Currently, the average is below $3.60 per gallon, which is a big reason why AAA predicts 43 million people will hit the road this holiday weekend.

Here are the best and worst times to travel by car, according to AAA:

Date Best Time Worst Time Thursday, June 29 Before 12 p.m. 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Friday, June 30 Before 10 a.m., After 6 p.m. 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, July 1 Before 12 p.m. 1 p.m. Sunday, July 2 Minimal traffic expected Minimal traffic expected Monday, July 3 Minimal traffic expected Minimal traffic expected Tuesday, July 4 Before 11 a.m., After 6 p.m. 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 5 Before 2 p.m. 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

AAA expects that more than 4 million Americans will fly to their Fourth of July destination, which would also be a new record. Given the recent issues with delays and cancellations, be sure to check our Flight Tracker for updates on local arrivals and departures.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) also issued a reminder to flyers about what they can and cannot bring onto flights. Some items can be packed in a carry-on bag, while others must be in a checked bag or simply left at home. Visit the TSA’s website for a full list.

The remaining travelers will either take a cruise, train or bus in the coming days.

Weather Forecast

The current forecast calls for mostly dry conditions over the next few days, but some showers are possible Saturday night into Sunday.

The Fourth of July looks to be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

The Fourth of July looks to be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

Local Events

Independence Day festivities will be held across Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts over the next few days, including parades and fireworks displays.

In Bristol, home of the country’s oldest continuous Fourth of July celebration, the party’s already started with the town’s annual concert series and carnival. The fireworks will then be held the night of July 3, followed by the parade the next morning.

McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket will open up for one “final inning.” On July 3, there will be live music, food trucks and family-friendly activities. Later on, 3,000 attendees will be able to remain on the field to watch the fireworks there one last time.

For those with sensory issues, a “quiet fireworks” display will be available at Beavertail State Park in Jamestown.

See a full list of local fireworks displays and other events here.

Beach Information

All state beaches are now fully open and staffed. With thousands of people expected to flock to the shore, the DEM recommends buying your parking pass online to avoid a long line at the entrance.

As of Wednesday evening, the beaches at Slacks Pond and Ginny-B Campground were closed to swimming due to high bacteria counts in the water. An updated list of closures can be found on the R.I. Department of Health’s website.

New this year, Rhode Island is offering free admission to all state parks and beaches for Gold Star families.

Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »