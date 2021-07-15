Weather Alert: Dense Fog Advisory Early; Very Warm and Humid Today

We’re starting out the day with some dense fog again today. Unlike yesterday, today’s fog won’t hang out all morning.

By mid to late morning most of our area should be sunny. It’s going to be a very warm and humid day inland with highs in the upper 80s. It’ll be cooler at the coast with highs in the low 80s….some patchy fog may linger in spots at the coast.

Most of the day will be dry, but a brief and isolated shower is possible…mainly over Southeast Massachusetts.

Hotter weather is expected for Friday! Highs will be around 90 inland.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

